Westmoreland, Allegheny covid cases reach totals not seen since January

Westmoreland County Courthouse

PITTSBURGH — Newly reported covid-19 cases in Westmoreland and Allegheny counties on Saturday reached highs that haven’t been seen since January.

Westmoreland County added 269 covid-19 cases, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health released Saturday. It hadn’t been that high since hitting 277 on Jan. 13.

For comparison’s sake, Westmoreland’s total for the entire month of June was 317. For all of July, it was 312.

Westmoreland’s total cases for August (1,979) has already been surpassed this month, with 2,340.

Allegheny County’s total of newly reported cases reached 694, a high matched on Jan. 12. (The state had reported 1,321 on April 14, but that high mark resulted in part from one Western Pennsylvania lab reporting three months of data in one day.)

Allegheny County’s reported cases this month — 6,628 — are only one fewer than reported in all of August (6,629). The September tally so far is more than five times the number reported in July (1,270) and more than 10 times the total from June (611).

Overall, Pennsylvania saw 5,617 additional cases Saturday, the third day in a row above 5,000 cases. The state has seen 75,496 cases already this month, passing August’s total of 74,651.

