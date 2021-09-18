CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Allegheny County, PA

Westmoreland, Allegheny covid cases reach totals not seen since January

By TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zmqcR_0c0Sn6mg00
Westmoreland County Courthouse

PITTSBURGH — Newly reported covid-19 cases in Westmoreland and Allegheny counties on Saturday reached highs that haven’t been seen since January.

Westmoreland County added 269 covid-19 cases, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health released Saturday. It hadn’t been that high since hitting 277 on Jan. 13.

For comparison’s sake, Westmoreland’s total for the entire month of June was 317. For all of July, it was 312.

Westmoreland’s total cases for August (1,979) has already been surpassed this month, with 2,340.

Allegheny County’s total of newly reported cases reached 694, a high matched on Jan. 12. (The state had reported 1,321 on April 14, but that high mark resulted in part from one Western Pennsylvania lab reporting three months of data in one day.)

Allegheny County’s reported cases this month — 6,628 — are only one fewer than reported in all of August (6,629). The September tally so far is more than five times the number reported in July (1,270) and more than 10 times the total from June (611).

Overall, Pennsylvania saw 5,617 additional cases Saturday, the third day in a row above 5,000 cases. The state has seen 75,496 cases already this month, passing August’s total of 74,651.

You can read more about the latest COVID-19 data on TribLive.com.

Comments / 7

Amanda Yusko
6d ago

wouldnt it be expected that there would be more reported cases during annual "sick times" (when the weather changes especially in the fall) than summer months?...

Reply
4
Saber
5d ago

Look at the CDCs own covid data tracker. Westmoreland County had 27 covid hospitalizations in the last 7 days. So you are telling me that 27 hospitalizations caused ALL hospitals to be overwhelmed? Check out your county. it is likely the same. Why can't journalists find this information and investigate?

Reply
2
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

The Latest: Las Vegas workers march to urge more rehiring

LAS VEGAS — Thousands of hotel, casino and restaurant workers marched Friday on the Las Vegas Strip to highlight their call for employers to rehire more people who were furloughed last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Despite the reopening of casinos and hotels, Culinary Union officials said about one-third...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Allegheny County, PA
Government
Allegheny County, PA
Health
City
Pittsburgh, PA
County
Westmoreland County, PA
Westmoreland County, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Westmoreland County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Allegheny County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
WPXI Pittsburgh

UPMC doctors share what you need to know about COVID-19 booster shot in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Top UPMC doctors spoke to the media Friday to clear up any confusion on who is eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine booster. “The booster offers another chance to build response from vaccine or having recovery from the illness. It doesn’t add something dramatically new, it is a review lesson for your immune system,” explained Chief Medical Officer Dr. Donald Yealy over at UPMC.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

New security measures in place for Haunted Hills Hayride

NORTH VERSAILLES — Tonight, the haunted attraction is back open. If you or your family are headed there this fall, expect major security changes. The changes were prompted by the murder of 15-year-old Steven Eason after he was shot in the chest and stomach at the hayride. Each person will...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Civil rights complaint targets Idaho health care rationing

BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — An advocacy group for older adults has filed a civil rights complaint against Idaho over the state's “crisis standards of care” guidelines for hospitals that are overwhelmed by patients amid the coronavirus pandemic. The group Justice in Aging asked the U.S. Department of Health and...
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Allegheny Covid
WPXI Pittsburgh

Powell meets a changed economy: Fewer workers, higher prices

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Restaurant and hotel owners struggling to fill jobs. Supply-chain delays forcing up prices for small businesses. Unemployed Americans unable to find work even with job openings at a record high. Those and other disruptions to the U.S. economy — consequences of the viral pandemic that erupted...
BUSINESS
WPXI Pittsburgh

Companies, activists push to speed zero-emission truck sales

BOSTON — (AP) — Officials from companies with fleets of trucks are urging governors across the country to embrace a rule meant to speed the adoption of zero-emission trucks and reduce a potent source of greenhouse gases spewed from the large commercial vehicles. In a letter released Friday, representatives of...
BOSTON, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
55K+
Followers
69K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy