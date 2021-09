HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii still has the lowest fatality rate in the country but deaths are quickly rising and young people are dying too. In August, there were 52 COVID-related deaths statewide. Three were in their 30s, four of the deaths were in their 40s, eight were in their 50s, nine were in their 60s, 19 were in their 70s and nine were 80 years old or older.

