Letter: GOP governors ignoring science and harming children

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegarding "Death of child added to toll as Missouri tops 11,000 COVID-19 deaths" (Sept. 14): According to a Sept. 9 American Academy of Pediatrics report, of the 10 states having the highest levels of pediatric coronavirus per 100,000 juveniles, nine are led by Republican governors. Is this coincidence or the result of enforcing policies based on partisan politics rather than medical science?

