The Clay Helton era at USC is officially over with the decision being made Monday afternoon following a 1-1 start and a loss to Stanford. While the Trojans still have the majority of the 2021 college football season left to play, the focus for Director of Athletics Mike Bohn is on finding the right guy to replace Helton. Already, numerous names have been thrown out there by analysts ranging from Mario Cristobal to James Franklin and even Matt Campbell.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO