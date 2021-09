The K.C. Chiefs‘ revamped offensive line has been the biggest subject of conversation in the Kingdom going into the 2021 season. If you watched any of the NFL pregame shows on Sunday morning or the start of the Chiefs vs. Cleveland Browns telecast on CBS, every sports broadcaster quickly brought up the new offensive line when talking about the Chiefs going into this season after the poor pass-blocking in last season’s Super Bowl.

