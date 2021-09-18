CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Smashing Pumpkins Play “Quiet” For The First Time In 27 Years At Riot Fest

By Peter Helman
Stereogum
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Smashing Pumpkins headlined Riot Fest 2021 in their Chicago hometown last night. They took the opportunity to dust off a few rarities, performing Siamese Dream‘s “Quiet” live for the first time in concert (as opposed to during this meet-and-greet) since 1994, “Crush” for the first time since 2008, and “Shame” for the first time since 2010. They also played their more recent tracks “The Colour Of Love,” “Wyttch,” and “Ramona” live for the first time ever. Watch them do “Quiet” and check out the full setlist below.

www.stereogum.com

