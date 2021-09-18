Watch Smashing Pumpkins Play “Quiet” For The First Time In 27 Years At Riot Fest

Olivia Rodrigo performed her “first show” ever with a daytime set Saturday at Las Vegas’ iHeartRadio Festival, a 20-minute gig showcasing five songs off the singer’s Number One album Sour. “This is a really special day for me because this is sort of like my first show,” Rodrigo told fans outside Area 15 in Las Vegas. “I’m just so grateful that you guys are here with me experiencing this, so thank you so much.” The mini-set featured four of Sour’s singles — “Traitor,” a “Drivers License” singalong, “Good 4 U” and her latest “Traitor” — along with the album cut “Jealousy, Jealousy.” While Rodrigo has staged dozens of performances on award shows, late-night shows and livestreams — including most recently playing “Good 4 U” at the MTV Video Music Awards — the iHeartRadio Festival gig was the closest Rodrigo has come to a full-fledged gig in front of fans since she broke through with her hit single “Drivers License” earlier this year. The singer has not yet announced her maiden tour in support of Sour, which spent six weeks atop the Rolling Stone 200 album chart following its release in May.

