An Outdoorsman's Journal: The perfect limit

This week’s column for the most part is about spending four days in Dodge County near Burnett with my super, duper most perfect buddy the one and only ROD BENSLEY! I have written about Rod in the past and until recently he created, ran, and owned Roosters Run pheasant hunting preserve. Rod and his wife Wendy Vick still manage the prettiest 212-acres of pure paradise in Dodge County, but for a solid reason that you will soon find out, they do not market pheasant hunts anymore.