Daniel Trice

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dan Trice on August 31, 2021 at the age of 80. Dan was born in San Francisco, California to Dave and Vera Trice. He was the oldest of four children. Nancy(Nash-Lund), Susan(Goodman) and Stephen(deceased). Dan went to Dos Palos Union High School and attended Fresno State University where he received his bachelors degree. He then enrolled in the army reserve where he was decorated as an expert rifleman. Upon discharge he married Neva Lewis and moved to Guam to teach school for service members families. Dan and Neva stayed in Guam and had their first born son, Shawn. After the tragic death of his brother, Stephen, Dan moved to Elk Grove where they had two more sons, Todd and Paul. This is where Dan and his family planted their roots. Dan proceeded to teach sixth grade in the Elk Grove School District for 32 years. He was a traveler and being a schoolteacher allowed him to travel with the family all summer long in his Volkswagen camper bus. He also traveled with his church spreading the message of God. He traveled across the western United States and Canada. Later in life he did missionary work in Brazil, China, Argentina and his favorite, the Ukraine. He left behind his loving sons and their families. Shawn and Amy Trice(Trinity, Kaitlyn, Jessica). Todd and Kindra Trice(Amber, Cole, Tyler). Paul and Demetria Trice(Zackary and Calista).