CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elk Grove, CA

Daniel Trice

galtheraldonline.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dan Trice on August 31, 2021 at the age of 80. Dan was born in San Francisco, California to Dave and Vera Trice. He was the oldest of four children. Nancy(Nash-Lund), Susan(Goodman) and Stephen(deceased). Dan went to Dos Palos Union High School and attended Fresno State University where he received his bachelors degree. He then enrolled in the army reserve where he was decorated as an expert rifleman. Upon discharge he married Neva Lewis and moved to Guam to teach school for service members families. Dan and Neva stayed in Guam and had their first born son, Shawn. After the tragic death of his brother, Stephen, Dan moved to Elk Grove where they had two more sons, Todd and Paul. This is where Dan and his family planted their roots. Dan proceeded to teach sixth grade in the Elk Grove School District for 32 years. He was a traveler and being a schoolteacher allowed him to travel with the family all summer long in his Volkswagen camper bus. He also traveled with his church spreading the message of God. He traveled across the western United States and Canada. Later in life he did missionary work in Brazil, China, Argentina and his favorite, the Ukraine. He left behind his loving sons and their families. Shawn and Amy Trice(Trinity, Kaitlyn, Jessica). Todd and Kindra Trice(Amber, Cole, Tyler). Paul and Demetria Trice(Zackary and Calista).

www.galtheraldonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Three killed in Amtrak train derailment in Montana

An Amtrak train carrying more than 100 people derailed in Montana on Saturday, killing three people and injuring others, officials said. The number of injured was not immediately known, said the Liberty County Sheriff's Office in Chester, Montana, but Chester Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief Dave Ghekiere said he believed at least 15 people were hospitalized.
MONTANA STATE
The Associated Press

Canadians, Chinese executive return home in prisoner swap

TORONTO (AP) — China, the U.S. and Canada completed a high-stakes prisoner swap with joyous homecomings for two Canadians held by China and for an executive of Chinese global communications giant Huawei Technologies charged with fraud, potentially bringing closure to a 3-year feud that embroiled the three countries. Canadian Prime...
POLITICS
The Hill

Abbott bows to Trump pressure on Texas election audit

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is barreling forward with an audit of the 2020 election in his state’s four largest counties after mounting pressure from former President Trump . The move comes as Arizona releases a much-anticipated election review of its own, which led to increasing friction within the state’s Republican Party and ultimately found Trump lost to President Biden by an even wider margin last year.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Elk Grove, CA
State
California State
Local
California Obituaries
The Associated Press

Closely fought German election ushers in post-Merkel era

BERLIN (AP) — German voters are choosing a new parliament in an election that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel after her 16 years at the helm of Europe’s biggest economy. Polls point to a very close race Sunday between Merkel’s center-right Union bloc, with state governor Armin Laschet...
ELECTIONS
Fox News

Witness: Taliban hang dead body in Afghan city’s main square

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) – The Taliban hanged a dead body from a crane in the main square of Herat in western Afghanistan, a witness said Saturday, in a gruesome display that signaled a return to the Taliban’s brutal ways. Wazir Ahmad Seddiqi, who runs a pharmacy on the side of...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaitlyn
Fox News

Virginia Commonwealth hazing death leads to 11 indictments

Months after Virginia Commonwealth University freshman Adam Oakes died of alleged alcohol poisoning during a hazing ritual, 11 people are facing charges, according to reports. Oakes was found unresponsive at an off-campus residence in Richmond, Virginia, on the morning of Feb. 27 following a fraternity party the night before. Courtney...
RICHMOND, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy