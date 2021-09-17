CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Paul C Jeske

galtheraldonline.com
 8 days ago

It is with great sadness that we must tell you that Paul succumbed to his 7 years of Alzheimers on Sunday evening. He was born and raised in Bismarck, North Dakota, graduated from the University of North Dakota, then joined the United States Air Force Band. After his service ended, he moved to California and began his banking career of 44 years. He is survived by his wife, Carol, son Griff Jeske, daughter Amber Jeske Hiteshew (Jim), four grandsons, Clay, Cristian, and Cayden Jeske, and Reid Hiteshew. Service is Saturday, September 18th at 2:30 at our church, St. Peters Luthern, Elk Grove.

www.galtheraldonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Grosse Pointe News

Richard C. Donovan

St. Clair Shores resident Richard “Dick” Donovan, a former longtime resident of Grosse Pointe, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. He was born Jan. 1, 1931, to James Carroll Donovan and Florence Irene Donovan, both now deceased. Dick grew up on a farm in Paw Paw. He thrived as a...
GROSSE POINTE, MI
Cedar Valley Daily Times

Deloris C. Morris

STRAWBERRY POINT — Deloris Catherine (Gusta) Morris, 92, of Strawberry Point, formerly of Oelwein, passed away on Jan. 9, 2021, at the Guttenberg Care Center due to COVID-19. Mass of Resurrection: 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Strawberry Point with Rev. John Haugen presiding. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.
STRAWBERRY POINT, IA
villages-news.com

Margaret C. Dunham

Margaret C. “Peggy” Dunham passed quietly on 5 September. She had just recently turned 94. Peggy was born to Marie and Sydney Cheviot on August 6, 1927 in Hollis, NY. She grew up in Baldwin, Long Island with her brothers Jack, Ed and Bob. She was the baby, and was fiercely protected by her brothers, now all deceased.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Houghton Lake Resorter

Patrick C. David

Patrick C. David, 17, died unexpectedly Sept. 9, 2021. There will be a candlelight service officiated by Thomas VanDyke Sept. 19, at 6 p.m. at Charlton Heston Academy, 1350 North St. Helen Rd., St. Helen, MI 48656. Donations can be made to the GoFundMe page for Patrick David and/or Charlton Heston Academy.
OBITUARIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
State
California State
The Independent

Nurse who found bodies of businessman, wife sues for damages

A home health nurse who discovered the bodies of a prominent Minnesota businessman and his wife in a murder-suicide case is suing their estate and seeking damages for emotional trauma.Lisa Ann Hayes walked in on a grisly scene in April 2019 at the Lake Minnetonka mansion of Irwin and Alexandra Jacobs. Irwin Jacobs had fatally shot his wife and then himself amid health and financial troubles, according to investigators. Irwin once held a stake in the Minnesota Vikings and was a nationally known investor who made a fortune as a corporate raider in the 1980s and 1990s.Hayes is seeking...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paul C#Elk Grove
sdvoice.info

Paul Wells

Funeral services were held Monday, September 13, at Memory Chapel of Anderson Ragsdale Mortuary with the burial following at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary. Paul Wells was born in 1921, in Winona, Mississippi to parents Henry Wells, an ordained minister, and Carrie Wells, a school...

Comments / 0

Community Policy