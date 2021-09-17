Paul C Jeske

It is with great sadness that we must tell you that Paul succumbed to his 7 years of Alzheimers on Sunday evening. He was born and raised in Bismarck, North Dakota, graduated from the University of North Dakota, then joined the United States Air Force Band. After his service ended, he moved to California and began his banking career of 44 years. He is survived by his wife, Carol, son Griff Jeske, daughter Amber Jeske Hiteshew (Jim), four grandsons, Clay, Cristian, and Cayden Jeske, and Reid Hiteshew. Service is Saturday, September 18th at 2:30 at our church, St. Peters Luthern, Elk Grove.