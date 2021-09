The 13 bp jump in US 10-year note and 30-year failed to derail the rebounding equities or lend the dollar support. The surge in US equity indices closed the gap created by the panic attack and Monday's sharply lower opening. However, the relation trade did not carry into today's activity. Most equity markets in the Asia Pacific fell, with the notable exception of Japan, Taiwan, and India. India's main indices are at record highs. Recalling the sharp losses after last weekend, some participants moved to the sidelines. Europe's Dow Jones STOXX 600 is giving back most of yesterday's gains and paring this week's gain, which would be its first in four weeks. US futures are giving back around half of yesterday's advance.

MARKETS ・ 17 HOURS AGO