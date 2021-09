The good news is that the Baby Oilers took down the Baby Flames in the rookie camp version of the Battle of Alberta on Saturday night by a score of 4-3. The bad news is that defence prospect Dmitri Samorukov left the game early after a couple of big collisions. There’s an added worry when it comes to Samorukov because he missed a decent chunk of his 2020-21 KHL season due to a shoulder injury.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO