Red Flag Warning issued September 18 at 2:41PM MDT until September 18 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Boise ID

Effective: 2021-09-24 00:30:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-24 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Imperial County Southeast; Imperial County Southwest; Imperial County West; Imperial Valley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Imperial County through 800 AM PDT At 710 AM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstormS near Holtville, or 8 miles southeast of Brawley. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include El Centro, Calexico, Brawley, Imperial, Plaster City, Holtville, Westmorland, Mt. Signal, El Centro Naval Airfield, Alamorio, Seeley, Wiest, Bonds Corner, Heber and Dixieland. This includes the following highways CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 16 and 70. CA Route 78 between mile markers 14 and 37. CA Route 111 between mile markers 1 and 29. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO