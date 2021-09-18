Pleasant Valley Class of 1961 holds 60-year reunion

Come out to honor our local superheroes Oct. 7 at the Emmaus Public Library, 11 E. Main St. The library will hold its annual Community Heroes Day 6-8 p.m. This is the opportunity to meet our awesome first-responders, firefighters, EMTs and police officers and thank them for the service they provide for our community. The event allows time to check out their equipment and tools used to save lives. The library’s parking lot will be blocked off 5 p.m. to prepare for the event. The rain date is Oct. 21. For information, visit www.emmauspl.org.

EMMAUS, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO