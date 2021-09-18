CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasant Valley Class of 1961 holds 60-year reunion

Times News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pleasant Valley High School Class first graduating class, the Class of 1961, held its 60-year reunion on Aug. 21 at Blue Mountain Resort Slopeside Pub & Grill. First row, from left, Dorothy Gower, Adele Argot, Larry Altemose, Kathleen Rinker, Kathleen Brong, Donald Brong and John Hinton. Second row: Richard Meitzler, Clair Costenbader, Janice Burger and Donna Serfass. Third row: Marlene Boeman, Roger Simpson, Dale Griggs, Sally Basehore, Diana Giuffrida, Sandra Kresge, Karen Kreger, Sharlee Ahner, Barbara Borger, Patricia Costenbader and LaRue Altemose. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.

