Pleasant Valley Class of 1961 holds 60-year reunion
The Pleasant Valley High School Class first graduating class, the Class of 1961, held its 60-year reunion on Aug. 21 at Blue Mountain Resort Slopeside Pub & Grill. First row, from left, Dorothy Gower, Adele Argot, Larry Altemose, Kathleen Rinker, Kathleen Brong, Donald Brong and John Hinton. Second row: Richard Meitzler, Clair Costenbader, Janice Burger and Donna Serfass. Third row: Marlene Boeman, Roger Simpson, Dale Griggs, Sally Basehore, Diana Giuffrida, Sandra Kresge, Karen Kreger, Sharlee Ahner, Barbara Borger, Patricia Costenbader and LaRue Altemose. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.www.tnonline.com
