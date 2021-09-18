CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jagged – first-look review

By @sydurbanek
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlison Klayman delves into the origins and legacy of Alanis Morissette’s groundbreaking album ‘Jagged Little Pill’. At one point in the ’90s, nearly one in 10 Americans owned a copy of Alanis Morissette’s 1995 album ‘Jagged Little Pill’. Jagged, a new documentary about the Canadian alt-rocker’s meteoric rise, begins by throwing viewers right into the pandemonium of the era. The film is an instalment in HBO’s Music Box docuseries and is the latest from Alison Klayman, perhaps best known for 2012’s Ai Weiwei: Never Sorry.

Collider

‘Jagged’ Review: You Oughta Know More Than This Alanis Morissette Doc Explores | TIFF 2021

Alanis Morissette was a transformational figure on the music scene in the 1990s, and her 1995 album Jagged Little Pill was a watershed moment in alt-rock that paved the way for other female artists. Alison Klayman’s documentary Jagged knows this, and yet there are times where it feels like the film is unwilling to pull back to see the ripple effects of Morissette’s work and personality. It’s a documentary that dives into Morissette’s pre-Jagged Little Pill life and then kind of disregards everything that came after the album’s tour. And yet Morrissette is such a thoughtful and captivating subject with an important work to share that it’s almost enough to sustain the feature.
flickeringmyth.com

Toronto International Film Festival 2021 Review – Jagged

Directed by Alison Klayman. Starring Alanis Morissette. A documentary centered on the life and work of Canadian singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette. The second entry into HBO and Bill Simmons’ Music Box series – following the riveting Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, and Rage – offers up a breezy-yet-substantial exploration of Alanis Morissette’s formative years in the music industry, courtesy of filmmaker Alison Klayman (Ai Weiwei: Never Sorry).
imdb.com

‘Jagged’ Review: Alanis Morissette Narrates Her Origin Story in a Too-Tame Documentary

In the months following the release of Alanis Morissette’s breakout album “Jagged Little Pill,” one question persisted throughout the glowing coverage of the singer-songwriter’s debut: Why was this gal so angry? It’s a question that director Alison Klayman (“Ai Weiwei: Never Sorry”) thoroughly answers in her “Jagged,” but it’s refreshing to see the not-quite fawning profile engage with something a bit more substantive. That’s not to say the film’s subject isn’t substantive — she is — but this focused look at Morissette’s early years seems hellbent on offering up a glossier-than-necessary veneer on a complex story. When it veers away from a predictable timeline and expected beats, “Jagged” hits its high notes.
lwlies.com

Earwig – first-look review

A middle-aged man tends to a young girl with ice dentures in Lucile Hadžihalilović’s elliptical English-language debut. It would be reductive, though not untrue, to say that Lucile Hadžihalilović enjoys disturbing her audience. Her first two features, Innocence and Evolution, are slow-moving (often cruelly so) and plaited with enough obscurity and body horror to send bile inching up viewers’ throats. But her aim, as further evidenced by Earwig, is to disorient her audience, not simply frighten them.
Shirley Manson
Avril Lavigne
Ai Weiwei
Alanis Morissette
Halsey
Person
Glen Ballard
Sufjan Stevens and Angelo De Augustine on their movie inspirations

The pair’s new concept album ‘A Beginner’s Mind’ takes its cues from an eclectic list of films, from Mad Max to The Silence of the Lambs. Sufjan Stevens has his biopic all planned out. “Who would direct? Yorgos Lanthimos. And who would play me? Donald Glover. Duh!” The revered American songwriter is joking, but the truth is a film charting his rise to folk stardom (and subsequent veer away from that status) wouldn’t be the first time that he and the movies have overlapped.
