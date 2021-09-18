Jagged – first-look review
Alison Klayman delves into the origins and legacy of Alanis Morissette’s groundbreaking album ‘Jagged Little Pill’. At one point in the ’90s, nearly one in 10 Americans owned a copy of Alanis Morissette’s 1995 album ‘Jagged Little Pill’. Jagged, a new documentary about the Canadian alt-rocker’s meteoric rise, begins by throwing viewers right into the pandemonium of the era. The film is an instalment in HBO’s Music Box docuseries and is the latest from Alison Klayman, perhaps best known for 2012’s Ai Weiwei: Never Sorry.lwlies.com
