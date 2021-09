Every year, the publisher Shueisha takes the opportunity to highlight some of the biggest Shonen franchises during their annual event, Jump Festa, and new details have emerged with regards to this year's event, which is sure to have some big revelations for the world of anime. Set to land this winter in December, the event has shared details regarding how the panels will be presented and what Shonen series will get the opportunity to share new information when it comes to their respective futures in the worlds of both manga and anime.

COMICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO