CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

LSU to honor Kevione Faulk with a decal on their helmets

By Patrick Conn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CtSnl_0c0SZKcp00

While the LSU Tigers prepare to take the field on Saturday night in Death Valley, they do so with heavy hearts. Earlier this week it was announced through the LSU football Twitter account that daughter of running backs coach Kevin Faulk, Kevione passed away suddenly.

Friday would have been her 20th birthday. The Tigers are hoping to win this game for both Kevione and the Faulk family. She was a student at LSU and worked on the football staff. At this time Kevin has stepped away from football to be with his family after suffering such a tradgedy.

When the Tigers take the field they will do so with a special decal on their helmets honoring Kevione Faulk.

“Tonight we honor Kevione Faulk a day after what would have been her 20th birthday.

We continue to mourn the loss of a daughter, a sister, a friend, a classmate and a colleague”

The kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CDT at Tiger Stadium. All the action can be seen on the SEC Network.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Patrick on Twitter: @PatrickConnCFB

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Super Bowl Champ Kevin Faulk's Daughter, Kevione, Dead At 19

LSU football student staff member Kevione Faulk -- daughter of 3-time Super Bowl champion Kevin Faulk -- tragically passed away on Monday, the team announced. She was just 19 years old. The Tigers released a statement on Faulk's passing ... saying, "We are heartbroken with the passing of Kevione Faulk,...
NFL
audacy.com

See 'KF' decal LSU football will wear to honor Kevin Faulk's daughter after tragic death

Running backs coach Kevin Faulk won't be with the LSU football program as they take on Central Michigan, but the initials "KF" will take center stage. But those letters don't stand for the former Tigers and NFL running back, they stand for the name of his daughter Kevione Faulk, who died tragically at 19 years old earlier this week. Kevin Faulk stepped away from the program as his family mourns its loss.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Faulk
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
247Sports

Everything Nick Saban said after Alabama's win over Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Top-ranked Alabama defeated No. 11 Florida, 31-29, on Saturday. Shortly after the Crimson Tide’s road win at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, head coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters. Below is everything Saban said after Alabama advanced to 3-0 on the year. “Tough environment against a really good...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#Decal#American Football#Lsu Tigers#Lsufootball#Sec#Louisiana State News#Patrickconncfb
On3.com

LSU announces passing of daughter of running backs coach Kevin Faulk

LSU football took to Twitter on Monday to share somber news that Kevione Faulk, the daughter of LSU running backs coach Kevin Faulk, died Monday. Kevione was a student worker for the LSU football staff, according to the team’s Twitter. “We are heartbroken with the passing of Kevione Faulk, and...
NFL
Yardbarker

Urban Meyer's temper reportedly rubbed Jaguars players, coaches 'the wrong way'

Urban Meyer hasn't been a head coach in the NFL for long, but there are already questions about the Jacksonville Jaguars bench boss's transition to the league. Meyer is reportedly "rubbing the Jacksonville Jaguars staff and players the wrong way" because of his temper and unfamiliarity with the NFL level, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.
NFL
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
Classic Rock 105.1

Coach O: Kevin Faulk Not Expected to be at LSU Game Saturday

With the heartbreaking news earlier this week about one of our own, we are still sending so many prayers to the family of football legend Kevin Faulk. On Tuesday, September 13th local news reported that Kevin Faulk's 19 year old daughter Kevione Faulk had passed away suddenly. So far, no cause of death has been released, but it is certainly a shocking end for the student worker on the LSU football staff.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Helmets
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
theadvocate.com

Carencro High mourns the death of Kevin Faulk's daughter, Kevione, a recent graduate

When you’ve coached in a small town for decades, it’s family. For Carencro head football coach Tony Courville, it’s certainly that way with the Faulk family. He was coaching Kevin Faulk during his playing days with the Golden Bears in the early 1990s. And he certainly remembers when Faulk’s youngest...
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU officially gives legendary coach Dale Brown a tremendous honor

Dale Brown, a four-time SEC Coach of the Year, may have just received one of his greatest honors in coaching. Leadership at LSU has agreed to name the basketball court after him, Wilson Alexander of The Advocate reported. Brown burst on the scene at LSU with the 1972-73 team that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
985thesportshub.com

Kevione Faulk, daughter of Patriots Hall of Famer Kevin Faulk, dies at 19

Kevione Faulk, LSU student and football team staffer and daughter of Patriots Hall of Famer Kevin Faulk, has died, the school announced in a statement Monday. She was 19 years old. “We are heartbroken with the passing of Kevione Faulk, and our thoughts and prayers are with the Faulk family...
NFL
The Spun

College Football Team’s New Helmet Decal Is Going Viral

Ahead of his team’s upcoming matchup against Tulane this weekend, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin referred to the Green Wave as an “SEC opponent.”. Tulane’s recent performances — a narrow 35-40 loss to No. 2 Oklahoma and a 69-20 routing of Morgan State — have shown the chops of an SEC-level program. But if you know anything about early college football history, you know that the Green Wave were once an actual SEC program — and a pretty great one at that.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ccenterdispatch.com

LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. - LSU running back John Emery Jr. has been ruled academically ineligible for the remainder of the 2021 season, coach Ed Orgeron confirmed in his Monday press conference.
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

35K+
Followers
71K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy