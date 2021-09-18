CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Would Life Without Kirill Kaprizov Look Like For the Wild?

By Drew Cove
zonecoverage.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon’t let the headline induce any more anxiety about this situation than there already is. There is no “news” here. This was written because the prized forward has indeed not been re-signed yet. Although things began to look like they were moving along with conversations between general manager Bill Guerin and Kirill Kaprizov and his agent, things have come to a standstill yet again, per the Athletic’s Michael Russo on Sept. 13. Training camp begins on Sept. 23, giving the team and player just over a week to figure things out. Even if things finish quickly, getting over to North America takes time and could result in him missing part or all of training camp.

