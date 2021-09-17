Mod Sun on lessons from Avril Lavigne, double dates with Machine Gun Kelly

Mod Sun says he feels lucky to be dating Avril Lavigne, because not only is she supportive but she also gives him valuable career advice. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Mod, born Derek Ryan Smith, gushes of Avril, "She's an icon, so I'm just lucky to be next to her. I have to step my game up just to be next to her on stage, because she's that good. I learn from her every day, she teaches me, she was giving me vocal tips today."