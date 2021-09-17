CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Mod Sun on lessons from Avril Lavigne, double dates with Machine Gun Kelly

By Andrea Dresdale
x1065.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMod Sun says he feels lucky to be dating Avril Lavigne, because not only is she supportive but she also gives him valuable career advice. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Mod, born Derek Ryan Smith, gushes of Avril, "She's an icon, so I'm just lucky to be next to her. I have to step my game up just to be next to her on stage, because she's that good. I learn from her every day, she teaches me, she was giving me vocal tips today."

www.x1065.com

Comments / 0

Related
uticaphoenix.net

Conor McGregor gets into scuffle with Machine Gun Kelly at

UFC star Conor McGregor and singer Machine Gun Kelly got into an altercation Sunday night that nearly turned physical. McGregor and Kelly were both on the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet at Barclays Center in Brooklyn when things turned heated. McGregor could be seen in videos lunging at Kelly, who was held back by security and his girlfriend, actress Megan Fox. Seconds later, McGregor was escorted away, but more video captured him throwing a cocktail in Kelly’s direction.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mod Sun
Person
Avril Lavigne
Person
Megan Fox
Person
Machine Gun Kelly
washingtonnewsday.com

From Doja Cat’s outfits to Machine Gun Kelly’s performance, here are the best moments from the MTV Video Music Awards.

From Doja Cat’s outfits to Machine Gun Kelly’s performance, here are the best moments from the MTV Video Music Awards. The MTV Video Music Awards will return in 2021, following a year in which there were no in-person performances or audiences. The crowd was ecstatic to return for this year’s event, which featured performances by Lil Nas X, Doja Cat, and Chloe, among others.
TV SHOWS
NYLON

Avril Lavigne Is Pretty In Hot Pink On The 2021 VMAs Red Carpet

Avril Lavigne is back and so are her abs. The Canadian pop star and pop-punk veteran arrived on the 2021 VMAs red carpet in an eye-catching, hot pink AREA plaid suit with a bedazzled heart cutout big enough to show off a diamond-studded bra underneath. She toted along an equally sparkly handbag, and topped the look off with simple black platform shoes.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc Audio#Ryan Smith#Sunset Lsb Boulevard
Middletown Press

Machine Gun Kelly Channels Nirvana for 'Papercuts' Performance at 2021 VMAs

Machine Gun Kelly made his MTV Video Music Awards debut Sunday by performing his single “Papercuts” alongside Blink-182 drummer and frequent collaborator Travis Barker. The performance seemingly paid homage to Nirvana, boasting spooky grunge trees and the flowers from the iconic “Heart-Shaped Box” video. Kelly started the performance emerging from a dirt grave with his face covered in red branches and ended the song by smashing his guitar and falling to the ground, much like Kurt Cobain used to do.
CELEBRITIES
MTV

Machine Gun Kelly Lays Flowers On A Fiery Grave At The VMAs

At last year's MTV VMAs, Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker turned the pre-show into a pink-hued pop-punk battlefield. This year, the pink is back, the battle is internal, and the whole thing has been moved to the main stage — or in this case, the main grave. As the...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Amomama

Avril Lavigne Returned to the Red Carpet after a Two-Year Absence

Avril Lavigne made her first red carpet appearance at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards on September 12, 2021, as well as made her first red carpet debut with her new boyfriend!. "Sk8er Boi" singer Avril Lavigne made her first red carpet appearance after nearly two years this weekend at the MTV VMAs. Her last appearance was in January 2020, when she attended the Recording Academy's pre-Grammy gala.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Megan Fox Wore a Chic Blue Leather Jumpsuit for NYC Date Night With Machine Gun Kelly

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox had their second date night in New York City this week following the Met Gala, and the two brought out more high-fashion evening looks. Fox wore a blue leather jumpsuit alongside Kelly, who wore a black bejeweled top and bottom. The two held hands in front of the cameras. Their night out comes after Fox and Kelly were seen matching in red and black as they headed to a Met Gala after party on Monday night.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
95.5 KLAQ

Machine Gun Kelly Throws Shade at Slipknot Onstage

Slipknot and MGK both performed at Riot Fest over the weekend, headlining the fourth and final day of the annual Chicago gathering. MGK took the opportunity to throw shade at Slipknot from the stage, saying he was glad to not be a 50-year-old wearing a mask. Before going into his...
MUSIC
thesource.com

Machine Gun Kelly Booed off Stage, Fights Fans at Concert

Machine Gun Kelly may have many fans, but as he found out this weekend, he also has a lot of critics- especially in the rock/metal community. MGK found out the hard way that crossing over genres is not always a seamless transition when he was booed off stage and then fought at least one fan at the Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville, Kentucky.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy