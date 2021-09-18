CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Jahleel Billingsley reels in 26-yard pass, tiptoes into endzone for TD

By AJ Spurr
 6 days ago
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama scored on their opening drive, then held the Florida Gators offense to a field goal. On their second drive of the game, the top-ranked Crimson Tide managed to reach the end zone again to extend their lead 14-3.

Another 75-yard drive, this time on only seven plays, Bryce Young earned his second passing touchdown of the game on a pass to tight end Jahleel Billingsley, who brought the pass in and then had to tiptoe into the end end zone and avoid stepping out of bounds.

It almost seems too easy for this Alabama offense to travel the length of the field. This play certainly seemed effortless.

