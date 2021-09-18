Jazz Calendar for September 14 – September 20

Nick Brandt: The Day May Break, at Fahey Klein. New works made in 2020 as part of the first in a global series of images portraying people and animals that have been impacted by environmental degradation and destruction, these photographs were taken at five sanctuaries and conservancies in Kenya and Zimbabwe. The animals featured in this series are almost all long-term rescues, victims of everything from the poaching of their parents, to habitat destruction and poisoning. The human subjects have all been badly affected by climate change — some displaced by cyclones that destroyed their homes, others displaced and impoverished by years-long severe droughts. Both subjects share the same space and are shot together in the same frame, at the same time. The images from The Day May Break, as with all of Brandt’s works, are an investigation into and a plea for the conservation of the natural world. 148 N. La Brea, Mid-Wilshire; Exhibition reception: Thursday, September 16, 7-9pm; On view through October 30; free; faheykleingallery.com.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO