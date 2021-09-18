Unusual Demont Offers Up Gorgeous Sounds On Debut EP "HUES."

American poet Moor Mother has proven herself to be one of the country's most unique artists over the past few years. After growing up in Maryland, Moor Mother moved to Philadelphia where she eventually started her poetry and music career. After releasing her debut Fetish Bones in 2016, the artist has always been known for experimenting with jazzy and industrial sounds while offering up some incredible poetry that touches on a plethora of topics. In recent years, Moor Mother has shifted from spoken word rap to more traditional flows, and fans are taking notice. This shift is particularly evident on the album Black Encyclopedia Of The Air, which can be streamed below.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO