Unusual Demont Offers Up Gorgeous Sounds On Debut EP "HUES."

By Alexander Cole
hotnewhiphop.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWisconsin artist Unusual Demont has been making waves over the past year thanks to a plethora of vibey r&b singles that have taken fans by storm. The artist is currently based out of Los Angeles and amid his success, he has been putting together a debut EP that is full of tracks that are perfect for the upcoming cuffing season. This new EP is called "HUES." and if you're a fan of guitar-driven r&b, this is going to be one of your favorite projects of the year.

