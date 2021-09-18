Unusual Demont Offers Up Gorgeous Sounds On Debut EP "HUES."
Wisconsin artist Unusual Demont has been making waves over the past year thanks to a plethora of vibey r&b singles that have taken fans by storm. The artist is currently based out of Los Angeles and amid his success, he has been putting together a debut EP that is full of tracks that are perfect for the upcoming cuffing season. This new EP is called "HUES." and if you're a fan of guitar-driven r&b, this is going to be one of your favorite projects of the year.www.hotnewhiphop.com
