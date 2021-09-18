CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bear Lake County, ID

Special Weather Statement issued for Bear Lake Valley, Bear River Range by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-18 12:59:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-18 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bear Lake Valley; Bear River Range; Franklin, Eastern Oneida Region; Raft River Region A LINE OF THUNDERSTORMS EXTENDING FROM HOLBROOK SUMMIT TO NEAR SWAN LAKE WILL MOVE NORTHEAST TOWARD MACCAMMON AND SODA SPRINGS THROUGH 315 PM MDT At 208 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of thunderstorms extending from near Swanlake to 10 miles north of Pleasantview to 9 miles northeast of Holbrook Summit. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 45 mph, brief moderate rain, and occasional lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Soda Springs, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs, Swanlake, southern Blackfoot Reservoir, Grace, Downey, Arimo, Virginia, Henry, Hawkins Reservoir, Daniels Reservoir, Mill Canyon Campground, Bancroft, Niter and Malad Pass. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

#Bear River#Special Weather Statement#Bear Lake Valley#Franklin#Maccammon#Grace Downey Arimo
