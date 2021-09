Nannies are in demand in today’s child care market — and in control. When the pandemic began, and day cares closed and options dwindled, some Chicago parents turned to nannies for help. Now, a year and a half into the pandemic, the demand is continuing. But this time, the tables have turned. Agencies are warning parents of a nanny shortage, after many left the industry following being let go ...

