Jeff Jacobs: Basketball recruit Desmond Claude getting attention of college coaches at Putnam Science

PUTNAM — College coaches, some of the biggest names in the sport, roll into town, roll past the cascades of Cargill Falls and park on Maple Street. The caravan to the tiny gym for the intense intra-squad scrimmages has become an annual rite each September at Putnam Science Academy. Some days there may only be a handful of head coaches and assistants. Some days, like when the world seemed to be chasing Hamidou Diallo, there has been as many as 50 representing 35 schools.