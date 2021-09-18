Roster Moves: Dolphins Elevate CB Jamal Perry

More than two decades before Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls' "Last Dance," the Miami Dolphins were gearing up for one more championship run before facing an inevitable breakup. Before the 1974 season, the two-time defending champions were informed that three of their best players -- fullback Larry Csonka, running back Jim Kiick and receiver Paul Warfield -- would play for the Memphis Southmen of the World Football League starting in 1975. Before departing, the trio would try to help the Dolphins become the first franchise to win three Super Bowls in succession.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO