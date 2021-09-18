CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roster Moves: Dolphins Elevate CB Jamal Perry

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have elevated cornerback Jamal Perry to the active roster for Sunday's game. Perry joined the Dolphins on Feb. 15, 2019 and has played in 28 games with seven starts for the Dolphins over the past three seasons (2019-21). He's totaled 72 tackles (47 solo), one interception and seven passes defensed. Perry also has 14 special teams stops (10 solo). He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Philadelphia on May 11, 2017.

saturdaydownsouth.com

Miami Dolphins cut former Alabama WR

The Miami Dolphins have cut wide receiver Robert Foster, per a report from Texans beat reporter Aaron Wilson. According to Wilson, Foster has been released from the team’s injured reserve after coming to an injury settlement. Back on Aug. 24, he was waived with an injury designation but was transferred to the Dolphins’ IR after he was unclaimed by the other 31 NFL teams on the waiver wire.
FanSided

Houston Texans: Miami has no choice but to trade for Deshaun Watson

The time is perfect for the Houston Texans to trade Deshaun Watson to the Dolphins. What a wild Week 2 of NFL action it was involving the Houston Texans, and even the Miami Dolphins, as both teams saw their starting quarterbacks fall to injury, eventually leading to losses. Both teams have one thing in common though, and that’s quarterback Deshaun Watson.
The Spun

Report: 1 NFL Owner “Really Wants” Deshaun Watson

As of now, Deshaun Watson is expected to start the 2021 season on the Houston Texans’ 53-man roster. If the Texans decide to trade Watson, there’s one suitor that reportedly “really wants” him. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross wants Watson on his team. The...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Kelly: Here’s what Miami Dolphins have to do to beat the Las Vegas Raiders on the road | Analysis

Five things the Miami Dolphins need to do to to pull off an upset Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3: Sack Raiders QB Derek Carr at least three times Carr has begun the 2021 season as one of the NFL’s hottest quarterbacks. He leads the NFL with 817 passing yards, which he’s gained by completing 66.7 percent of his passes. He’s thrown four touchdowns and one interception, and comes ...
The Spun

Jimmy Johnson Reacts To Tua Not Being A Captain

Just over 24 hours ago, the Miami Dolphins announced their team captains for the 2021 season. While it was a great way to celebrate the leadership of a few players, fans noticed one specific absence. Starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was not voted as a captain by his fellow players. Social...
NBC Sports

Patriots make interesting roster move ahead of Dolphins game

The New England Patriots will have the same amount of kicker depth as quarterback depth for Sunday. The Patriots elevated kicker Nick Folk and quarterback Brian Hoyer from the practice squad Saturday ahead of their season opener against the Miami Dolphins. New England also placed wide receiver Malcolm Perry on injured reserve.
Miami Herald

Dolphins must hope they get yesteryear version of these players. And feedback on roster

As the season opens on Sunday, that’s the question with several players expected to play key roles on this team. For the team’s second-year players, the question is whether most of them (Tua Tagovailoa, Austin Jackson, Raekwon Davis, Robert Hunt) will take significant jumps from decent to top half of the league at their positions. That’s critical for all four, particularly Tagovailoa.
Palm Beach Interactive

Xavien Howard, Dolphins, hold Bills CB Tre'Davious White in highest regard

MIAMI GARDENS — Bills coach Sean McDermott likes to say that players who create a lot of turnovers have something in "in their DNA." It's clear Miami's Xavien Howard and Buffalo's Tre'Davious White are built different. "He’s a baller," Howard said of White this week. "He tackles well. He plays...
miamidolphins.com

Countdown to Kickoff | Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins

Check out the ways to watch, listen, and live stream Buffalo vs. Miami on September 19, 2021, presented by Smirnoff. Buffalo Bills (0-1): Roster | Injury Report | Depth Chart. Miami Dolphins (1-0): Roster | Injury Report | Depth Chart. When: Sunday, September 19 - 1:00pm EDT. Where: Hard Rock...
miamidolphins.com

Mailbag: Week 2 Dolphins vs. Bills

Every Friday this season is your chance to participate in the discussion of this year's team both on Drive Time with Travis Wingfield and here in our weekly mailbag. Each Wednesday, I will put out the call for questions on Twitter (@WingfieldNFL) and answer a handful of them both on the podcast and here on MiamiDolphins.com.
miamidolphins.com

Miami Dolphins shutout by Buffalo Bills 35-0, Week 2 Recap

The Miami Dolphins lost their home opener against AFC East rival Buffalo Bills 35-0 at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami struggled early with Tua Tagovailoa leaving the game on the team's second possession with a rib injury. Jacoby Brissett replaced the injured Tagovailoa and went 24-of-40 passing for 154 yards and one interception.
miamidolphins.com

Top News: Back to Basics and Consistent Demeanor

Sunday's loss to the Buffalo Bills didn't do much for optics, but everything for the 2021 Miami Dolphins remains right in front of the team. Despite the defeat, with a long season and 15 more games to go, Miami are currently off to their best start (1-1) since 2018. The...
CBS Sports

NFL Week 3 Throwback: John Madden's Raiders end the 1970s Dolphins' dynasty in legendary 'Sea of Hands' game

More than two decades before Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls' "Last Dance," the Miami Dolphins were gearing up for one more championship run before facing an inevitable breakup. Before the 1974 season, the two-time defending champions were informed that three of their best players -- fullback Larry Csonka, running back Jim Kiick and receiver Paul Warfield -- would play for the Memphis Southmen of the World Football League starting in 1975. Before departing, the trio would try to help the Dolphins become the first franchise to win three Super Bowls in succession.
miamidolphins.com

Top News: The Key to the Vegas Getaway, Takeaways

The Dolphins return to the scene of one of the wildest finishes in the 2020 NFL season when Miami stole a late victory from host Las Vegas on the leg of Jason Sanders. At the time Sanders split the uprights, the Dolphins' NFL-best takeaway streak appeared dead at 20 games. Then, Sanders stepped to the tee and dribbled the football across the Allegiant Stadium surface. Needing to score on that kickoff return, the Raiders attempted an unsuccessful lateral giving special teams captain Clayton Fejedelem a chance to keep the streak alive, and he did. He fell on the football to preserve the win and rescue of one of the league's most-impressive streaks.
