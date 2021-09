With their Homecoming game tied at halftime, junior lineman Griffin Carr and his Hinsdale South teammates turned up the defensive heat big time. "After that first half, we were kind of a little worried and then we kicked it up in the second half and came up with the victory," Carr said. "Before the game our coach said 14 points (allowed) or less so we kept it at that."

HINSDALE, IL ・ 1 HOUR AGO