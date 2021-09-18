CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ronnie Harrison fined, Greg Lewis warned over Week 1 shoving match

By Grey Papke
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 6 days ago
Cleveland Browns defensive back Ronnie Harrison and Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Greg Lewis were both involved in an altercation during Week 1, but only one was fined. The NFL announced Saturday that Harrison was fined $12,128 for his shoving match with Lewis. Lewis, on the other hand, was only given a warning. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Lewis’ actions simply were not deemed worthy of a fine.

