CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Possible **SPOILER** On The Upcoming WWE Draft

By Ryan Clark
ewrestlingnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs many of you know, the WWE Draft will be taking place on the October 1st edition of SmackDown in Baltimore, MA. It will then carry over to the October 4th episode of RAW. According to an advertisement from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, a major title match is being advertised for the October 1st SmackDown. Roman Reigns will defend the Universal title against Drew McIntyre on the October 1st show. Of course, McIntyre is currently on the RAW brand so this could be a spoiler that he’ll be moving over to SmackDown.

www.ewrestlingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
ringsidenews.com

Spoiler On Another Former WWE NXT Superstar Joining Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling is tapings for their television programs right now, so you can expect sold spoilers. A former WWE NXT Superstar has joined those tapings, and this could be a nice addition to the Impact roster. We previously reported that Christopher Daniels was at Impact’s television tapings. It was assumed...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

News On Ticket Sales For Several Upcoming WWE Live Events

You can check out the latest ticket sales for several upcoming WWE live events below, courtesy of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. WWE Extreme Rules on September 26 has 7,100 tickets out, with 5,500 paid. There is currently a $57 get-in price on the secondary market. Tonight’s WWE live event in...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Dates Confirmed For 2021 WWE Draft

WWE is planning to shake things up once again. The 2021 WWE Draft will be next month, and the rosters will likely look very different when everything is said and done. The company confirmed those dates today. It was previously reported by Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Pro Wrestling...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Spoiler For Tonight’s WWE Monday Night RAW

Fightful Select reports that as of this morning, Big E was slated to appear on tonight’s WWE RAW. The SmackDown star will be used in “numerous” segments and is expected to be “all over the show.”. It’s possible that he teases cashing in his Money in the Bank contract as...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Drew Mcintyre
Pro Wrestling Torch

WWE Draft announced for October on both Fox and USA Network

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... The WWE Draft will make it’s return in less than three weeks. On tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw, it was revealed that WWE will host the draft beginning with Smackdown on October 1 on Fox and then continuing on the USA Network during Raw on October 4.
WWE
411mania.com

Major Matchup Reportedly Pulled From Tonight’s WWE NXT (POSSIBLE SPOILER)

– It looks like a major scheduled title match for tonight’s edition of WWE NXT TV might no longer be happening. According to a report by Fightful Select, the previously scheduled NXT Women’s Championship match with Raquel Gonzalez against Franky Monet is no longer taking place tonight. No reason was...
WWE
411mania.com

Update on WWE Ticket Sales For Upcoming Shows, Including Extreme Rules

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has some updated ticket sales numbers for WWE including the Extreme Rules PPV on September 26. That show currently has 7,100 tickets out with 5,500 paid. There is a $57 get-in price on the secondary market. Meanwhile, a house show tonight in Washington, DC has 5,873...
WWE
f4wonline.com

WOR: RAW, Big E wins WWE Title, Draft, NXT and AEW, more!

Wrestling Observer Radio with Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer is back with tons to talk about including RAW from Monday night with Big E. cashing in and winning the WWE Title, the Draft coming up, NXT changes tonight, AEW for Wednesday, mailbag and tons more. A fun show as always so check it out~!
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spoiler#Wwe Draft#Combat#The Wwe Draft#Smackdown#Universal#Raw#Andrewzarian
ComicBook

WWE Announces Dates for 2021 WWE Draft

WWE officially confirmed during this week's Monday Night Raw that the annual WWE Draft will begin on the Oct. 1 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, followed by the Oct. 4 episode of Raw. If this year's draft follows the format of the past two years every star on both rosters will be eligible to be drafted, meaning that most of the picks will be spent keeping stars on their respective brands. The biggest moves from the 2020 draft included Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair, The Mysterios and Kevin Owens going to SmackDown, while AJ Styles, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Bray Wyatt and Jeff Hardy went to Raw.
WWE
411mania.com

Spoilers For This Week’s WWE 205 Live

WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on this week’s episode of 205 Live. You can see the results below, per Wrestling Inc:. * Valentina Feroz defeated Amari Miller via submission. * Boa won a quick entertaining squash match, apparently over an enhancement talent. * Trey Baxter defeated Andre...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Renee Paquette Reveals Her WWE Non-Compete Is Up, Talks Possible Leap To AEW

On this tomorrow’s episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman will be sitting down with Renee Paquette and Miesha Tate as they talk about their new SirusXM Fight Nation show, Throwing Down. Make sure to subscribe to The Wrestling Inc. Daily on your preferred podcast platform, or tune into Wrestling Inc.’s YouTube channel tomorrow at 1 pm EST when it premieres, so that you do not miss out on the conversation.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Officially Confirms Upcoming Special Event

That makes it official. There are a lot of things taking place at any given point in WWE and it can make for some complicated situations. It doesn’t help when there are so many wrestlers running around the company and working on different shows. Some wrestlers even work on more than one show, but not we know when some of those names will be given a fresh coat of paint.
WWE
firstsportz.com

Should Edge move to Monday Night Raw at WWE Draft?

Edge has been one of the most popular faces of WWE and Friday Night Smackdown has been his home for the past few months. The Rated R superstar possesses the ability to attract the world wherever he goes and due to the recent decrease in the ratings of Raw, WWE needs a superstar like him on the red brand.
WWE
firstsportz.com

Should Sheamus and Cesaro reunite after WWE Draft?

Sheamus is currently performing on Monday Night Raw while Cesaro is performing on Friday Night Smackdown. WWE Draft is set to take place on October 1, 2021 and October 4, 2021 which would be very interesting to see. The Draft could see either of them (Sheamus and Cesaro) switching brands.
WWE
epicstream.com

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 76 Possible Leak Teases Vegeta's (Spoilers)

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 76 is set to arrive in a few days, and earlier this week, we've already seen the first drafts for the upcoming chapter; now, we have some possible leaks hinting a tragic turn for Vegeta. In the previous Dragon Ball Super chapter, Vegeta was able to...
COMICS
411mania.com

WWE Teases Brock Lesnar Move to Raw In WWE Draft

WWE is teasing the possibility of Brock Lesnar moving to Raw in the WWE Draft, making the insinuation in a segment on Smackdown. On tonight’s show, Paul Heyman was asked by Kayla Braxton about rumors from her sources that Lesnar may be going to Raw. Heyman downplayed the possibility and told Braxton that she didn’t have sources.
WWE
PWMania

News On Ticket Sales For First Night Of WWE Draft

October 1st and 4th are the dates for this year’s WWE Draft. The original plan was for the WWE Draft to be held on August 30 (Raw) and September 3 (SmackDown). The October 1st SmackDown episode will be held at Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, MD. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will take on Drew McIntyre, according to local ads for the show.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy