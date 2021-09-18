Possible **SPOILER** On The Upcoming WWE Draft

As many of you know, the WWE Draft will be taking place on the October 1st edition of SmackDown in Baltimore, MA. It will then carry over to the October 4th episode of RAW. According to an advertisement from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, a major title match is being advertised for the October 1st SmackDown. Roman Reigns will defend the Universal title against Drew McIntyre on the October 1st show. Of course, McIntyre is currently on the RAW brand so this could be a spoiler that he’ll be moving over to SmackDown.