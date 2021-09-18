Return to the days of yesteryear at 59th annual Steam-O-Rama
The Ozarks Steam Engine Association will hold its 59th annual Steam-O-Rama in Republic from Thursday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Sept. 19. The show, returning after being canceled in 2020 due to COVID, will feature a number of attractions highlighting farming technology from the late 19th and early 20th century, including steam engines, demonstrations of cane pressing, lumber sawing and threshing, tractor pulls and more.greenecountycommonwealth.com
Comments / 0