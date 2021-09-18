WATCH: Spencer Rattler Nebraska Postgame
Oklahoma won the first Battle of the Big Reds in over a decade, topping the Cornhuskers 23-16.
Watch OU quarterback Spencer Rattler's thoughts on the win from the postgame press conference.
