How Coven works in Magic: The Gathering Arena

The spooky Innistrad set is out now in Magic: Arena, and it brings a brand new standard rotation with it. This is the moment where most of your decks (if not all) blow up, and it’s time to completely reinvent the meta on the fly. For me, it’s one of the most exciting times of the year for Magic, before people start to settle in on accepted decks in higher ranks. I’m also mostly just elated that Eldraine is gone and I won’t see adventure decks every other game.

HOBBIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO