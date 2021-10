The UNLV Rebels lost their third consecutive game to open the season when they hosted the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday, Sept. 18, 48-3. This is the fourth time in the last ten seasons that the Rebels have started their season 0-3, and it’s the second consecutive season that they have done so. Second-year head coach Marcus Arroyo was hoping the team would have a better season than last year, since they were able to have spring practice and summer camp coming into this season. However, that hasn’t been the case so far in the early part of the season.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO