CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ashland, KY

ACTC professor's 1st novel released

By LEE WARD
The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.
The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cFmsO_0c0SP9mp00
Coy Hall

ASHLAND An Ashland Community and Technical College instructor has published his first novel.

Coy Hall, associate professor of history, has released “Grimoire of the Four Imposters,” a collection of six horror tales set in the 17th century. The presence of a real grimoire, or spell book, links all the stories for an overarching story.

Hall, who has written fiction since he was a teenager, has often placed his stories in the past.

“This was the first time I placed my stories in the 1600s, which, as a historian, is a favorite era of mine to study and teach. I thought that era would be a good niche for me,” he said. “A lot of people write stories set in Victorian times, but stories set in the 17th century are rare.”

The book starts with an English lord searching the Hungarian countryside for the real grimoire. Once he finds it, it leads the reader into the four-impostor tales that make up the core of the book: “The Orb of Wasp and Fly, Being a Psalm of the Malformed Mind,” “The Nightshade Garden,” “The Brine and Bone Alchemy” and “Sire of the Hatchet.”

The book then moves into the catacombs beneath Nottingham with its closing tale, where the reader finds out the results of deciphering a code hidden in the real grimoire, Hall said. A variety of characters is involved, including occult scholars, French adventurers and German executioners.

“In each tale, horror builds to a crescendo, so I want to warn that some readers may find the book frightening and disturbing,” Hall said. “Although the stories are fictional, the places, events, and ideas found in Grimoire of the Four Impostors are real, and I hope that adds another layer to the book.”

Hall has published about 40 short stories in magazines and anthologies, but this is his first book to be published. His second and third books, a crime novel and a western, will be released next year. He also has two additional novels, crime and horror, to be released in 2023.

"(‘Grimoire of the Four Imposters’) can stand alone, but I have a sequel planned that would feature six linked stories set in Europe following World War I,” Hall said. “I have a great interest in 1920s Germany, revolutionary Hungary and especially the film industry in those nations. A tentative title is ‘Visions of Cheops,’ which would tie in the book with the German occultist Albin Grau. The ‘real grimoire’ here would be films rather than texts.”

Hall will make appearances in the area to sign and sell his books.

“I’ll also be doing something with the book to coincide with my second annual Halloween Horrors: Journeys into the Macabre series with the ACTC Library, as well,” he said.

(606) 326-2661 |

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Sandusky Register

Professor's Beethoven set is a definitive collection

SANDUSKY — Many famous pianists have issued “complete” recordings of Ludwig van Beethoven’s piano sonatas, all 32 numbered sonatas. But Peter Takács, a renowned pianist and a professor at the Oberlin Conservatory of Music in Oberlin, Ohio, can brag that his recently-reissued “The Complete Beethoven Piano Sonatas” is the real complete set.
OBERLIN, OH
cooper.edu

Professor Brian Swann Authors New Transatlantic Novel

Professor Swann's longstanding scholarship on, and advocacy for, Native American cultures and literatures inspires much of his work, and it also animates this newest work. Novelist and essayist Scott Sanders says of Huskanaw: "Brian Swann deploys all his gifts—as poet, translator, linguist, and scholar of Native American cultures—to create a gripping, masterful work of art."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Times Union

Novel set in 1960s is author's opening for dialogue about race

Neil J. Smith wanted to write a book set in the 1960s. He spent the era becoming an All-Army champion boxer, being active in the Black Panther Party and organizing civil rights protests with the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee. “It was an extraordinary decade, and I was compelled to use...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ashland, KY
Ashland, KY
Entertainment
Local
Kentucky Entertainment
womanaroundtown.com

The World Played Chess – Robert Dugoni’s Coming of Age Novel

In 1979, Robert Dugoni spent the summer between high school and college working on a construction crew with two Vietnam veterans. He learned a lot about those two men and a great deal about their wartime horrors. But he also was made aware that he was living in a bubble. Like so many of his friends, he had a loving home, and was protected, for the most part, from outside forces that might harm him. He knew he had to write a novel pulling together these two stories, one that would be deeply personal. Explaining the book’s plot, a friend quickly grasped the two points of view with an oft-quoted adage: “The world played chess, while I played checkers.” Dugoni knew he had the title for his novel.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
LJWORLD

Former Lawrence resident’s debut novel shortlisted for Booker Prize

A novel by a former Lawrence resident has been short-listed for the Booker Prize, the prestigious literary honor awarded each year for the best novel written in English. The novel “No One is Talking About This” by author Patricia Lockwood, formerly of Lawrence, joins five other novels on the list. This is the debut novel for Lockwood, who published the critically acclaimed memoir “Priestdaddy” in 2017.
LAWRENCE, KS
oklahoman.com

Multigenerational novel draws inspiration from former senator's family

"Ghosts of Ursino" by Andrew Monroe Rice (Burnt Hill Publishing, 241 pages, in stores) Admittedly, English teachers frequently get responses like “I’d better watch my language,” or “I never did do well in English class,” as if the English language were static, unbendable and, even, demanding. So, an adaptation of...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
sevendaysvt

Baron Wormser’s Latest Novel Invokes the Voice of a Young Bob Dylan

The hefty full title of Baron Wormser's new novel is Songs From a Voice: Being the Recollections, Stanzas, and Observations of Abe Runyan, Song Writer and Performer. A Guggenheim Fellow and six-time poet laureate of Maine who now lives in Montpelier, Wormser is the author of numerous poetry collections, short stories, essays and novels, as well as a memoir and two books on teaching. With his latest, he manages to combine all those genres into one hybrid text: a plainspoken monologue delivered by the title character, who bears more than a little resemblance to a certain guitar-strumming Nobel laureate.
MONTPELIER, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actc#Victorian#English#Hungarian#French#German#The Actc Library
sevendaysvt

Author S. Lee Manning Combines Passion for Laughter and Espionage at a Novel Event

What does a spy thriller about a Russian Jewish espionage agent have to do with standup comedy? Not much, unless you're talking with S. Lee Manning. The author of Trojan Horse and its forthcoming sequel, Nerve Attack, has led a life full of her own sort of intrigue. During her career as an attorney, Manning was instrumental in helping abolish the death penalty in New Jersey. At age 68, she decided to become a full-time novelist. Her first novel about spy Kolya Petrov was praised by Kirkus and short-listed for an award from thriller conference Killer Nashville. Adding another feather to her cap, Elmore resident Manning took up writing and performing standup comedy in 2019, after attending classes at the Vermont Comedy Club in Burlington.
BURLINGTON, VT
nintendoeverything.com

The Letter: A Horror Visual Novel and Love Esquire seeing physical release on Switch

Eastasiasoft have announced not one, but two physical releases for Switch with The Letter: A Horror Visual Novel and Love Esquire. The Letter: A Horror Visual Novel is brand new to Switch. It will first be arriving in December, with the physical version happening at a later date. Copies of the boxed version will be sold in standard and limited editions, with the latter including the game, manual, soundtrack CD, and numbered certificate in a collectors box.
VIDEO GAMES
shondaland.com

Colson Whitehead’s New Novel Is a Delight

Colson Whitehead’s new novel, Harlem Shuffle, is a blast. It’s a heist story set in the late 1950s and early 1960s in Harlem. It brings the community to life with vibrant details about, say, the coffee shop at the Hotel Theresa, as well as a window into which bakery might be a front for illicit business.
Laredo Morning Times

How Danielle Steel's Steamy Novels Influenced the Title Sequence of 'The Voyeurs'

A close-up of textures and floating tendrils dance around the screen as the cast names come on screen. As the camera zooms out, the viewer realizes the images are in fact macro close-ups of a human eyeball. Director Michael Mohan wanted to throwback to erotic thrillers such as “Basic Instinct” and “Body Heat” for the title sequence to his new film, “The Voyeurs,” now streaming on Amazon Prime. The familiar florid font was inspired by the book covers of romance novelist Danielle Steel.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Germany
harborlightnews.com

Author’s fast paced debut novel explores success, envy and anonymity

Alexandra Andrews is the author of Who Is Maud Dixon? a fast paced debut novel that explores the idea of success, envy, and the danger of keeping one’s anonymity as an author. Andrews has worked as a journalist, editor and copywriter in New York and Paris. Publishers Weekly named her a “Writer to Watch” in 2021. Andrews will be a presenter at this year’s Harbor Springs Festival of the Book this weekend, September 24-25.
HARBOR SPRINGS, MI
eastcentralreporter.com

Local Author Donates Novel to OCC's Anderson Library

Wabash Valley College Community College issued the following announcement on Sept. 20. Olney native David Spitz recently donated a copy of his novel, Lincoln’s Agent: On the Trail of a Killer, to the Olney Central College Anderson Library. Set amid the rising tensions of mid-18th century America, Spitz’s work of...
OLNEY, IL
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Book World: Ian Rankin finishes his mentor's novel

- - - There's a strong tradition in mystery writing of living writers continuing the work of dead ones. Think, for instance, of Robert B. Parker completing Raymond Chandler's unfinished final Philip Marlowe novel, "Poodle Springs," and, then, after Parker's death in 2010, of his own Spenser series being extended by fellow mystery writer Ace Atkins. Other so-called continuation novels have stretched the active careers of Agatha Christie's Hercule Poirot, thanks to Sophie Hannah, and Dorothy L. Sayers's Peter Wimsey and Harriet Vane, thanks to Jill Paton Walsh, who died last year (no word on who will pick up the series but I hope it's not James Patterson).
BOOKS & LITERATURE
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Hotchner's last novel returns to real-life inspiration

A.E. Hotchner is best known for “Papa Hemingway,” his bestseller about the quintessential American author, as well as his memoir “King of the Hill,” about his early days in St. Louis, and his partnership in business and in philanthropy with actor Paul Newman. A posthumously published, autobiographical novel, “Kissing the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
southeastarrow.com

Southeast professor’s cat rises to internet fame

Six-year-old Poptart is described as a “chonky” cat influencer. The 13-pound kitty has a following of more than 36,000 users on Instagram, garnering comments such as, “She is so hypnotic in her potatoness” and “GORGEOUS LOAF ART” on her posts. She’s internet friends with similar feline accounts and sometimes acts as an influencer for pet brands.
PETS
The Guardian

Children’s books roundup – the best new picture books and novels

Among the picture books this month, We’re Going to Find the Monster! (Puffin, £6.99) by Malorie Blackman and Dapo Adeola stands out. A riotous reimagining of the family home as a dangerous fantasy landscape, it follows two small explorers on a pre-breakfast monster hunt, unearthing a terrifying tickler (sleeping elder brother) in his lair. Words and pictures are full of lively mischief and intergenerational warmth.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.

The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.

Ashland, KY
2K+
Followers
127
Post
343K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.

Comments / 0

Community Policy