While rushing to add Texas‘ 23rd-ranked prospect in September isn’t where we expected to be, that’s where we are right now. A.J. Alexy has made two starts since getting the call and his major league debut has gone pretty darn good. In two starts, Alexy is 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA. Yes, two starts, 11 total innings, zero earned runs, an 11-to-5 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and two wins. He hasn’t allowed too many hard hit balls and is generating enough swings and misses. Will this last? It’s hard to say. In 300.1 minor league innings, Alexy has a 3.30 ERA with 362 strikeouts and 147 walks. He has solid numbers in the minors, but isn’t viewed as a top-end prospect by any means. Regardless, after his opening two starts, he needs to be added just in case he keeps pitching this well.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO