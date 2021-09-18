Flood Advisory issued for Greene, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 16:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-18 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Greene; Perry The National Weather Service in Mobile has extended the * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northern Greene County in southeastern Mississippi Northeastern Perry County in southeastern Mississippi Wayne County in southeastern Mississippi * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 550 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated bands of showers and thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain with locally higher amounts have quickly fallen. Excessive runoff from heavy rain will cause urban and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Waynesboro, Richton, Clara, Beaumont, Buckatunna, State Line, Smithtown, Piave, Sand Hill, Bothwell, Hollis Creek, Avera, Brewer, Old Avera, Chicora, East Side, Knobtown, Winchester, Clark and Battles.