The AL East division has nearly been locked up by the Tampa Bay Rays, who own a comfortable 8.5 game lead with about two weeks remaining in the regular season. While crowning a division champion might be anticlimactic, the Wild Card spots will be determined in a heated race led by three other teams from this division. The battle for the two spots should go down to the wire and will potentially require tiebreakers to determine which teams have clinched a playoff spot. That would be just fine for the Boston Red Sox since they are sitting comfortably in the driver’s seat for these tiebreaker scenarios.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO