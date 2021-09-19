CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Hong Kong elite selects powerful new 'patriots only' committee

By Peter PARKS, Yan Zhao and Jerome Taylor, Handout
AFP
AFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mhPMs_0c0SNwIZ00
Hong Kong's elites are set to choose a power committee that will elect the city's next leader /AFP/File

Hong Kong's political elite will select a powerful committee on Sunday which will choose the city's next leader and nearly half the legislature under a new "patriots only" system imposed by Beijing.

The financial hub has never been a democracy -- the source of years of protests -- but a small and vocal opposition was tolerated after the city's 1997 handover to authoritarian China.

Huge and often violent democracy rallies exploded two years ago and Beijing has responded with a crackdown and a new political system where only those deemed loyal are allowed to stand for office.

The first poll under that new system, dubbed "patriots rule Hong Kong", will take place on Sunday as members of the city's ruling classes choose a 1,500-seat Election Committee.

In December, that committee will appoint 40 of the city's 90 seats in the legislature -- 30 will be chosen by special interest groups and just 20 will be directly elected.

The following year, it will pick Hong Kong's next China-approved leader.

Beijing insists the new political system is more representative and will ensure "anti-China" elements are not allowed into office.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zz5fA_0c0SNwIZ00
The Chief Executive will be elected in a process critics say leaves no room for the pro-democracy opposition and turns Hong Kong into a mirror of the authoritarian Communist Party-ruled mainland /AFP/File

Critics say it leaves no room for the pro-democracy opposition and turns Hong Kong into a mirror of the authoritarian Communist Party-ruled mainland.

"Hong Kongers are completely cut off from electoral operations," Nathan Law, a prominent democracy leader who fled to Britain last year, told AFP.

"All election runners will become puppet showmen under Beijing's entire control... with no meaningful competition."

Ted Hui, a former lawmaker who moved to Australia, said Hong Kong's political system was now "a rubber-stamp game completely controlled by Beijing."

"It's more than a managed democracy. It's an autocracy trying to pretend to be civilised," Hui told AFP.

- 4,800 voters, 6,000 police -

Under the new system, all those standing for public office must be vetted for political loyalty and cleared of being a national security threat.

Back in 2016, some 233,000 Hong Kongers were allowed to select the Election Committee.

That figure has now been trimmed to around 4,800 -- the equivalent of 0.6 percent of Hong Kong's 7.5 million population. Police said 6,000 officers would be deployed to ensure there are no protests or disruptions.

The vast majority of seats in Sunday's vote are a one-horse race with just 364 contested. The rest will be installed ex-officio or chosen by special interest groups.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xixnh_0c0SNwIZ00
A crackdown by authorities has seen Hong Kong's civil service now required to swear an oath of loyalty /INFORMATION SERVICES DEPARTMENT/AFP

As a result, the committee will be even more stacked than previously with reliable pro-Beijing votes, including loyalist lawmakers and members of national bodies as well as representatives from business, professional and religious groups.

Local media have reported that people linked to the city's powerful business tycoon families will wield less power.

China promised Hong Kong would maintain key liberties and autonomy for 50 years after its handover.

But Beijing has begun tightening its grip on the city following the 2019 protests.

China's leaders were also stung by pro-democracy candidates winning a landslide the same year in district council elections -- the only public office positions in Hong Kong fully selected by universal suffrage.

On top of the new political system, China has also imposed a sweeping national security law that has criminalised much dissent.

Multiple opposition figures have been jailed, dozens of pro-democracy groups, including the city's most popular newspaper, have been shuttered and tens of thousands of Hong Kongers have left the city. Others have been disqualified for their political views.

Comments / 0

Related
theedgemarkets.com

Beijing expands footprint in Hong Kong with new departments

(Sept 24): China’s cabinet-level office overseeing Hong Kong has expanded by creating two departments to oversee propaganda and security affairs, local media reported, signaling Beijing’s growing footprint in the financial hub. The Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office’s new propaganda department will focus on communicating news, while managing journalists from...
CHINA
AFP

UK warned Hong Kong critics to avoid China extradition nations: campaigner

A prominent rights campaigner said Thursday Britain had warned him and other Beijing critics to avoid travel to countries that have an extradition agreement with China because of Hong Kong's national security law. China is remoulding Hong Kong in its own authoritarian image, armed with a national security law that has outlawed much dissent and crushed its democracy movement. Beijing claims universal jurisdiction for the security law, meaning it can pursue anyone, regardless of their nationality or location, for perceived offences. Bill Browder, a US-born British citizen who has campaigned for international sanctions against various countries, said he was recently warned by Britain's Foreign Office that Beijing might target him and other activists if they travelled to countries willing to send suspects to China.
U.K.
The Independent

Taiwan asks to join trade group, says China might interfere

Taiwan has applied to join an 11-nation Pacific trade group, Cabinet officials said Thursday, setting up a potential clash with rival Beijing over the status of the island democracy.Taiwan’s application to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership might be disrupted if China which applied last week, is admitted first, said John Deng, a minister without portfolio.The CPTPP, which took effect in 2018, includes agreements on market access, movement of labor and government procurement. Other members include Australia, Canada, Japan, Mexico, Singapore and New Zealand.The mainland’s ruling Communist Party claims Taiwan as part of its territory...
CHINA
95.5 FM WIFC

Hong Kong’s patriots-only government to tackle housing woes, Lam says

HONG KONG (Reuters) -Solving Hong Kong’s shortage of housing and increasing land supply will be key priorities for authorities under the new, “patriots only” political system imposed by Beijing, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on Tuesday. Lam’s remarks come after Reuters reported last week that Chinese officials have told Hong...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Handover Of Hong Kong#Patriots#Communist Party#Afp File Critics#The Election Committee#Loyalist#District Council#Universal Suffrage
The Guardian

Hong Kong leader defends election after single non-establishment figure picked for 1,500-strong committee

Hong Kong’s chief executive, Carrie Lam, has defended the weekend’s election of a powerful committee to appoint senior leaders, after just one candidate not strictly aligned with the establishment camp was elected among the 1,500 positions. Under an overhauled electoral system, dubbed “patriots rule Hong Kong”, fewer than 5,000 people...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

New Hong Kong electors decided with only 1 opposition member

Results for the vote for members of Hong Kong s Election Committee were finalized Monday after hours of delays, with just one opposition-leaning candidate elected to the 1,500-strong committee.On Sunday, select Hong Kong residents voted for members of the Election Committee that will choose the city's leader in the first polls following reforms meant to ensure candidates with Beijing loyalty.Results were expected to be announced by midnight, but due to several delays they were only announced at 8 a.m. on Monday. Authorities said there were problems with the ballot verification papers, and that it was likely that officials were...
ELECTIONS
Derrick

Voters choose new Hong Kong electors under pro-Beijing laws

HONG KONG (AP) — Select Hong Kong residents voted for members of the Election Committee that choose the city's leader in polls Sunday that Chief Executive Carrie Lam called “very meaningful” as the first under reforms meant to ensure candidates with Beijing loyalty. The Election Committee will select 40 of...
POLITICS
industryglobalnews24.com

Hong Kong to receive new legislature by December

National security law was imposed on Hong Kong last year by Beijing. On Tuesday, Hong Kong has created many new national security breaches, the city is currently based on the national security law imposed by Beijing. A former police chief, Chris Tan who said that the authorities have begun to work on local methods, in orde....
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
Country
China
AFP

Councillors swear new Hong Kong loyalty oath after hundreds quit

Dozens of local community politicians in Hong Kong swore a newly required loyalty oath to China on Friday after hundreds of their colleagues quit in protest as authorities try to purge the city of "unpatriotic" elements. Since the 2019 protests, China has imposed a national security law that has criminalised much dissent and began remoulding Hong Kong in its own authoritarian image. 
POLITICS
wsau.com

Politicians swear loyalty to Hong Kong, but face govt patriotic test

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Two dozen democratically-elected politicians swore loyalty to Hong Kong on Friday under a new patriotic law, but some opposition councillors may face disqualification if their oaths are judged insincere. The government enacted a law earlier this year that tightened patriotic loyalty tests by forcing all civil...
POLITICS
Reuters

Taiwan blasts 'arch criminal' China for Pacific trade pact threats

TAIPEI, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China is an "arch criminal" intent on bullying Taiwan and has no right to oppose or comment on its bid to join a pan-Pacific trade pact, Taiwan's government said in an escalating war of words over Taipei and Beijing's decision to apply. Chinese-claimed Taiwan said...
CHINA
Washington Times

New ‘urgency’: Biden’s ‘Quad’ poses a rising challenge to China

U.S. efforts to forge a new formal alliance of major Pacific Rim democracies to counter China are set to take a step forward at the White House on Friday, as the heads of state from the “Quad” powers gather for the first in-person summit of the strategic alignment that has triggered increasing frustration in Beijing.
U.S. POLITICS
The Associated Press

Japan, Vietnam sign defense transfer deal amid China worries

TOKYO (AP) — Japan can now give defense equipment and technology to Vietnam under an agreement signed Saturday, as the two countries step up their military cooperation amid worries about China’s growing military influence. Japan’s Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said the deal elevates their defense partnership “to a new level”...
POLITICS
Axios

U.S. friends in Latin America are turning to China

The U.S. is losing Latin America to China without putting up a fight, Ecuador’s ambassador to Washington told Axios, laying bare her frustrations with early inattention from the Biden administration. Why it matters: Ecuador isn't alone. China has deepened its engagement in the region, and it's now the top trading...
FOREIGN POLICY
POLITICO

Biden’s nuclear agenda in trouble as Pentagon hawks attack

One of President Joe Biden’s leading allies in his decadeslong attempt to reduce nuclear weapons has lost a battle with the Pentagon’s hawks. The ouster of Leonor Tomero, who questioned the status quo on nuclear weapons, signals the Biden administration’s ambitious agenda to overhaul America's nuclear policy might be in trouble.
MILITARY
AFP

AFP

25K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy