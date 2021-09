DENVER - Cal State Fullerton men's soccer fell 2-1 at Denver on Sunday afternoon. Samuel Owusu scored the lone goal for the Titans in the 55th minute. The Pioneers struck in quick succession in the first half to take a 2-0 lead that they would not surrender. The first goal came off a set piece with the ball played to the back post and headed in by Ronan Wynne. The second goal was a quality shot from distance by AJ Francois that was placed right in the upper corner.

DENVER, CO ・ 13 DAYS AGO