Automation and analytics: Unraveling trade-based money laundering

This article was written by Stu Bradley, VP Fraud and Security Intelligence, SAS. Trade-based money laundering is a growing problem. In a recent U.S. Government Accountability Office study, the Financial Action Task Force identified trade-based money laundering as “one of the primary means that criminal organizations use to launder illicit proceeds.” That assertion was further validated in a live poll of financial professionals attending a virtual event on the topic late last year, approximately 40% of whom reported they’ve seen more trade-based financial crime attempts or risks.