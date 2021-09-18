The best highlights from Jack Coan's time at Wisconsin

It’ll be a weird sight on Saturday morning when Jack Coan takes the field as a member of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and lines up against the Wisconsin Badger defense.

The date has been brewing for months, as Coan’s season-ending injury in 2020 pretty much ended his Wisconsin career. Then when he made the decision to transfer to Notre Dame, September 25’s contest between the two schools was immediately circled.

I’ve always been a big fan of Coan and what he brought to the Wisconsin offense. Throughout the 2019 season, he was a steady force in front of all-time great running back Jonathan Taylor, made big throws to Quintez Cephus and others, did well protecting the football and even made some impressive plays with his legs.

Badger fans have a good idea of what to expect on Saturday. But before we dive deep into the matchup between the two teams, here are some of Coan’s best highlights during his time as a Wisconsin Badger:

Jack Coan the.....dual-threat quarterback?

A back shoulder dime to Quintez Cephus

Captain Jack.

A how-the-hell-did-that-happen touchdown pass to A.J. Taylor

Snow touchdown to Quintez Cephus

Coan to Jake Ferguson in the end zone

The Coan--Quintez Cephus connection makes its way to Pasadena