Chesnee, SC

Reward offered in unsolved June homicide of SC man

ccenterdispatch.com
 6 days ago

CHESNEE, S.C. (AP) — A $25,000 reward is being offered to help solve a June homicide in South Carolina. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is working with Aiken County authorities to solve the June 13 death of Martijn Stuurman at his home in Chesnee. Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright announced the reward Thursday for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible, The Spartanburg Herald-Journal reported.

