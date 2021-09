After yet another late comeback draw, Luton Town are back at home tomorrow to face 20th place Swansea City. Luton have now come off the back of two dramatic draws after midweek madness at Bristol City saw a point rescued by Danny Hylton. The home side tomorrow will be looking to improve with a much needed win at home. It would also be the club's first championship win in over a month.

