Rider Crew

As we come to the end of our third week of school we are getting into the swing of being in-person. Lincoln students are overall doing well creating a safe and welcoming environment. We appreciate those of you keeping your students home if they feel unwell and having them wear their mask and wash their hands often in school. If they become ill at school please encourage them to go the nurse. Together we can keep our school healthy and open. The students have done an excellent job thus far and this helps to keep our whole community safe. Also – Congratulations to Sebastian, Arya and Lillian on being National Merit Scholar finalists!

