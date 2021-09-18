Rider Crew
So you say you want to be a Rider Leader? What?s it all about anyway?. Rider Crew (Link Crew) is a national high school transition program that welcomes freshmen and makes them feel comfortable throughout the first year of their high school experience. Built on the belief that students can help students succeed , Rider Crew trains members of the junior and senior class to be Rider Leaders. As positive role models, Rider Leaders are motivators, leaders and teachers who guide the freshmen to discover what it takes to be successful during the transition to high school.roosevelths.seattleschools.org
