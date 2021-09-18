CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Rider Crew

seattleschools.org
 6 days ago

So you say you want to be a Rider Leader? What?s it all about anyway?. Rider Crew (Link Crew) is a national high school transition program that welcomes freshmen and makes them feel comfortable throughout the first year of their high school experience. Built on the belief that students can help students succeed , Rider Crew trains members of the junior and senior class to be Rider Leaders. As positive role models, Rider Leaders are motivators, leaders and teachers who guide the freshmen to discover what it takes to be successful during the transition to high school.

roosevelths.seattleschools.org

seattleschools.org

Friday 9/17 Message to Families

Partially edited version of SchoolMessenger email to families:. We will no longer have a Curriculum Night on September 23rd (in-person or virtual). We are transforming our Curriculum Night into Curriculum Month, which will be the month of October. Starting October 1st, and for the whole month, families will access videos made by their student’s teachers through The Source / Schoology.
seattleschools.org

The Residency

The Residency seeks to build a powerful community of young hip-hop artists equipped with the artistic and leadership skills, business acumen, and mentorship necessary to become professional artists and cultural change makers. Through their participation in The Residency, young artists from low-income families acquire tangible artistic and professional skills while also gaining confidence, teamwork, and a deepened understanding of their own identity and power.
seattleschools.org

Academics at Chief Sealth

Chief Sealth International High School Course Catalog. The career pathway programs offer a course of study that prepares students for careers beyond high school and opportunities for internships and employment while attending high school. Academy of Finance. Academy of Hospitality & Tourism. English Language Development. The Chief Sealth ELD Department...
seattleschools.org

Madison Course Descriptions

Current 6th and 7th Graders register in the spring for the following school year. Course descriptions are available in the main office. Talk to your parents, counselors or teachers about which classes you should consider taking next year that support your career goals enhance your interests or teach you a new skill.
seattleschools.org

Yuen Lui School Pictures

Thursday, September 30 (kindergarten, 1st and 2nd) and. Friday, October 1 (3rd, 4th, 5th and middle school) Families can preorder photos by visiting https://yuenluischools.com/catharine-blaine-k8/?rq=catharine through Friday, October 8. After this date, photos will be processed for printing. Photos will be shipped to the school for distribution. Families can order photos...
seattleschools.org

McClure Middle School

Stay informed about what is happening at school. Want more ways to stay in touch and find out what’s happening at McClure?. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Instagram and now – Twitter !!. Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/McClureMiddleSchoolPTSA. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mcclure_ptsa/. Twitter: http://twitter.com/McClureMSPTSA. Library Twitter: http://twitter.com/mcclurelib. Become a PTSA Member. Sign up...
seattleschools.org

Alan T. Sugiyama High School

We.APP exists to cultivate spaces that allow young scholars who are furthest away from educational justice to speak with purpose and truth. Our vision is to bridge the engagement and opportunity gap by reaching every child that is silenced in the back of the classroom and inspire them to break their silence and step forward to become the leaders in the front.
Mountain Mail

Nathan Ward wins Emmy for ‘The Rider and the Wolf’ ‘ ‘

Salidan Nathan Ward recently added the coveted Emmy statuette to his collection of awards for his independent film “The Rider and the Wolf.” The film was about Mike Rust, a former Salidan, and his role in the sport of mountain biking. Rust, 55, was a mountain bike pioneer and former...
Education
Newnan Times-Herald

‘Ferst’ encourages bike riders to spin and stay local

After going virtual last year, the Ferst Annual Lewis Grizzard and Catfish Memorial Bike Ride is back. The annual ride will be held Sunday, Oct. 3. Proceeds benefit the Coweta Ferst Foundation for Children's Literacy, which sends free books to Coweta children under 5 each month. The ride offers 12-mile,...
Killeen Daily Herald

Moose Riders hold annual motorcycle rally

A motorcycle chapter revved up their engines for a ride down to Salado Sunday morning. The Moose Riders of Lodge 2029 had their annual Moose Rider Motorcycle Rally Sunday morning. Riders met around 8 a.m. at the Moose Lodge located at 2828 F.M. 116 South in Copperas Cove and headed out to Salado around 10.
WDBJ7.com

600+ Cyclocross riders to compete in Roanoke this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s time for the annual cyclocross races in Roanoke. More than 600 riders are set to participate in Go Cross on Saturday and Sunday at Fallon Park. There will be races for people of all skill levels, from kids and beginners, to professionals. 30 states and...
seattleschools.org

Seattle World School Academics Overview

Seattle World School students arrive at our doors from nearly 30 countries, speaking almost 40 different languages. We provide initial placement testing to find the best academic fit for each student in our program. From that testing, combined with their age and experience, students then take a selection from English and Language Arts, Mathematics, History and Social Studies, Science, and Electives such as Music, Art, Robotics, and Career Choices.
seattleschools.org

Family Newsletter 9.17.2021

As we come to the end of our third week of school we are getting into the swing of being in-person. Lincoln students are overall doing well creating a safe and welcoming environment. We appreciate those of you keeping your students home if they feel unwell and having them wear their mask and wash their hands often in school. If they become ill at school please encourage them to go the nurse. Together we can keep our school healthy and open. The students have done an excellent job thus far and this helps to keep our whole community safe. Also – Congratulations to Sebastian, Arya and Lillian on being National Merit Scholar finalists!
thetrumantribune.com

Bike Rodeo Rounds Up Riders

The weather was perfect for youngsters to learn about bicycle safety last Friday in the early afternoon at the. School parking lot. The event was hosted by Truman.
seattleschools.org

Friends of Ingraham (FOI)

Friends of Ingraham (FOI) is the parent-teacher organization that supports all Ingraham High School’s wonderful students and staff. By coordinating with Ingraham administrators, teachers, counselors, and other parent groups, FOI helps keep families informed, connected, and engaged. Friends of Ingraham operates as a nonprofit independent from the national Parent-Teacher Association....
seattleschools.org

Student Life

RHS provides a wide variety of student activities and organizations, curricular and extra-curricular, available to all RHS students. The more the merrier, so don’t be shy; join one of the many fun and exciting groups here at Roosevelt today!. For further information, students should see the Activities Coordinator in Room...
seattleschools.org

Academics at Robert Eagle Staff Middle School

We are nurturing leaders who are engaged citizens, scholars, artists, and activists. We believe that our school should be a safe, supportive learning environment where everyone is treated with respect, where we learn together, and where we cultivate our students’ intellectual growth, social and emotional development, and capacity to create and innovate in collaboration with a wide range of peers and partners.
seattleschools.org

PSAT & SAT testing.

On October 13, we will be administering both the PSAT, to all our 10th and 11th grade students, and the SAT, to all our 12th grade students, for free. Students will be testing with their advisory classes. Running Start Students are eligible for this as well and will be added to advisory rosters.
seattleschools.org

Curriculum Night

Please use attached link to join us for Washington Middle Schools Open House/Curriculum Night. This is an opportunity for staff to introduce themselves and their curriculum to families. Families are to follow their students schedule and visit virtual classes for 10 minutes. We look forward to seeing you there!
seattleschools.org

Wellness Department

These last 18 months of school, under the pandemic, have been challenging to say the least. We have no idea what our students or families or staff have had to do to make it through. And, unfortunately, it’s not over. Though we are returning to school with great hope (we’ll call tragic optimism) we are not out of the woods with this virus. Providing our learning community, a strong foundation of support for wellbeing is essential. 
