Kyland Young wanted to go to the final two on “Big Brother 23” next to Xavier, but he got blindsided on Thursday when X did not use the Veto and Derek F. cast the sole vote to evict him in fourth place. And to say he overstayed his welcome would be an understatement. Ky dillydallied by the door as he picked up his bag and asked Big D and X for an explanation before bringing up X’s nephew, telling X that he is setting a bad example for him by avoiding facing Ky in the final two. It was tense...

