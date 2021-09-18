CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans Saints lose two more assistants for game vs. Carolina Panthers amid COVID-19 protocols

By ESPN.com news services
 6 days ago

The list of assistant coaches not with the New Orleans Saints for their game Sunday vs. the Carolina Panthers grew on Saturday. The Saints announced that defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen and pass rush specialist Brian Young will not be with the team for its second game of the season due to NFL COVID-19 protocols. Nielsen's and Young's duties will be divided among the defensive staff, the team said, adding that offensive line coach Brendan Nugent will be with the club in Carolina.

