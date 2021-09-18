Kim Kardashian Laughs At People Imitating Her Balenciaga Met Gala Look
The Met Gala may be over for another year, but that doesn’t mean that people are done talking about their favourite (and least favourite) celebrity looks from the carpet. Arguably one of the most controversial looks this year was worn by Kim Kardashian West. The mother of four has been known to make waves with bold looks in past years, but this year she chose to focus entirely on her silhouette.www.hotnewhiphop.com
Comments / 0