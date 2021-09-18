CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Kim Kardashian Laughs At People Imitating Her Balenciaga Met Gala Look

By Hayley Hynes
hotnewhiphop.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Met Gala may be over for another year, but that doesn’t mean that people are done talking about their favourite (and least favourite) celebrity looks from the carpet. Arguably one of the most controversial looks this year was worn by Kim Kardashian West. The mother of four has been known to make waves with bold looks in past years, but this year she chose to focus entirely on her silhouette.

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Kim Kardashian ‘begged’ Kanye West to remove cheating confession on Donda and is ‘fuming’ he ‘humiliated’ their family

KIM Kardashian “begged” ex Kanye West to remove his "cheating confession" from his new album, Donda, but he “refused,” a source exclusively told The Sun. The reality star is now “fuming” as she feels the rapper “humiliated” their family with lyrics off the song, Hurricane, which admits he was “playing around” behind his wife’s back.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Here's Proof Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True Thompson Is Growing Up Too Fast

Watch: Khloe Kardashian's Plan For Raising Daughter True As White Mom. Growing like a beanstalk. True Thompson looks far older than her age (just three years old!) in an adorable new Instagram pic shared by mom Khloe Kardashian on Friday, Sept. 17. The budding supermodel tot posed in a lavender crop top tank and tulle skirt while staring into the camera. True's sparkly matching purple sandals top off the outfit, along with earrings and a shiny bracelet.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian West
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Kim K
talentrecap.com

Kim Kardashian Was on ‘Dancing with The Stars’?

One of the most influential A-listers today was once featured on Dancing with the Stars. Back in 2008, Kim Kardashian was best known for her newfound fame on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The then-rising reality star lasted three rounds on the series before facing elimination. Fans are well-aware today...
THEATER & DANCE
TVShowsAce

Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North’s Shocking Dark New Style

Kim Kardashian is a proud mom of four. The KUWTK star likes nothing better than dishing on her children and their accomplishments. Kardashian shares four children, North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, with ex-husband rapper Kanye West. Kim believes in allowing her children to express themselves at all times freely.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Met Gala#Kardashian Family#Kimkardashian
CinemaBlend

Kourtney Kardashian’s Ex Just Put Scott Disick On Blast For Alleged Comments About Her And Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian has been hot and heavy in varying locations with Travis Barker over the last several months. They’ve been side-by-side so often, it’s hard to remember that the Kardashian sibling actually has two significant exes: Younes Bendjima and of course the father of her children and fellow Keeping up with the Kardashians star Scott Disick. This week, Bendjima put the latter on blast, alleging he had some hurtful things to say about Kourtney and her choice of beaus.
CELEBRITIES
whdh.com

Kylie Jenner confirms she is pregnant with second child

(CNN) — Kylie Jenner confirmed Tuesday that she is having her second child with rapper Travis Scott, following speculation that she is pregnant. The 24-year-old reality star and makeup mogul revealed the news by posting a video to her verified Instagram account, where she shared footage from the early stages of her pregnancy.
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

Kim Kardashian and More Kardashian-Jenner Family Members React to Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Reveal

Kylie Jenner's family members couldn't be happier that she's pregnant with another little one. After the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum officially announced on Instagram on Tuesday, Sept. 7 that she and Travis Scott are expecting their second child, a number of loved ones took to her comments section to share their support and excitement. Kim Kardashian wrote, "Crying!!!!" and added three heart emojis. Kourtney Kardashian posted, "Crying this is so beautiful my blessed angel sister [heart emoji]." And Khloe Kardashian simply shared, "Awwwww," with a bunch of pleading face emojis. In...
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

Scott Disick And Amelia Hamlin Split After He Was Exposed For Dissing Kourtney Kardashian

Scott Disick and Amelia Gray Hamlin’s romance survived an 18-year age difference, but it only took a few messy DMs for it to all come crashing down. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star, 38, and the model, 20, have reportedly split after 11 months together, according to multiple outlets, less than a week after he was exposed for dissing ex Kourtney Kardashian in a series of alleged leaked messages.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Indy100

Kim Kardashian fires back at critics over her unusual Met Gala outfit – but what did it mean?

Jaws dropped on Monday night when Kim Kardashian took to the Met Gala red carpet wearing a full-body Balenciaga ensemble. Some said the 40-year-old – who wore a black gown along with a mask that covered her entire face – looked like a dementor from the Harry Potter films, whereas others suggested her sartorial choice was a nod to Kanye West’s new album Donda.
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Kim Kardashian and Saint West Matched in Matrix-Style Outfits

Celebrities coordinating outfits with their kids is nothing new, but Kim Kardashian took matching to an entirely different place in her latest Instagram post. New photos show Kardashian and her 5-year-old son, Saint West, in coordinating Matrix-appropriate getups, both of them clad in sleek all-black everything after Kanye West's recent Donda listening party.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Kanye West Supports Kim Kardashian’s Controversial Met Gala Look

As Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala look continues to make headlines, Kanye West has publicly sent his support. The 44-year-old musician posted a series of snaps of Kardashian, 40, in her black Balenciaga bodysuit that covered her face on Wednesday, September 15. While he didn’t write a caption, his Yeezy company’s official Instagram account left a goat emoji on the post.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Complex

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian Star in Racy New SKIMS Campaign

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian have joined forces for the new SKIMS campaign. Fox, and both Kardashians took to Instagram to post a series of racy photos taken for Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand. “I love that SKIMS really understands what women want to wear and that they want to feel...
BEAUTY & FASHION
TVShowsAce

Khloe Kardashian, Not Good Enough To Get Invited To The Met

The Met Gala was last night and everyone looked amazing. However, some were not invited because they were not A-list enough. Former Keeping up with the Kardashians star, Khloe Kardashian, was one of those people. Khloe Kardashian didn’t get invited to The Met. Year after year Kardashian family members have...
CELEBRITIES
People

Billie Eilish's Glamorous 2021 Met Gala Look Was Inspired by Her Favorite Barbie Doll

"I've always wanted to do this," Eilish said of attending her first Met Gala. "I was just scared and didn't feel comfortable in my skin." The songstress, 19, made her debut at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala, and she did not disappoint. Eilish switched up her signature grunge-inspired style in a major way, arriving in a peach Oscar de la Renta corset ball gown with off-the-shoulder tulle details and a long train flowing behind her.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Debra Messing criticises Saturday Night Live for having Kim Kardashian as host

Will & Grace star, Debra Messing is confused why Kim Kardashian is a host on the next season of Saturday Night Live.Kardashian is scheduled to host the second episode of the sketch show’s 47th season with Halsey as the musical guest, but Messing is stumped as to why the reality star has been chosen.Posting on Twitter, Messing said: “Why Kim Kardashian? I mean, I know she is a cultural icon, but SNL has hosts, generally, who are performers who are there to promote a film, TV show, or album launch. Am I missing something?”Hosts of the show are usually...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy