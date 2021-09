Nebraska’s offense didn’t exactly ace its first true test in a hostile environment last week. Against Oklahoma, the Husker offensive line false started twice before the unit could even run its first play and racked up four penalties on their opening drive overall. NU still came away with a field goal and it did settle in as the game went along, though the line ended up with a total of six penalties on the day.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO