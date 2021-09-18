CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

BPD: Three juveniles arrested after stealing man's car at gunpoint at Parkdale Mall

By KFDM/Fox 4
news4sanantonio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEAUMONT — From Beaumont Police: On Friday, September 17, 2021 at 7:09 p.m., a Beaumont Police Officer was flagged down at 6155 Eastex, at Parkdale Mall, in front of 2nd and Charles. The victim stated he was sitting in his vehicle, waiting for his wife to come out of the mall when he was approached by a black male brandishing a firearm. The suspect demanded his vehicle, and when the complainant exited two more black male suspects entered the vehicle as it drove away from the scene.

