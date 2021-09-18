CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Qian Julie Wang Details A Life In 'Hei' In Memoir 'Beautiful Country'

 7 days ago

The story of Qian Julie Wang, as she explains, begins before she was born. Her uncle, a teen at the time, was arrested for criticizing Mao Zedong, and her father's family lived under a hail of rocks, pebbles, slurs and worse. Her family escaped to the United States, New York, in 1994 but were undocumented, and they had to live, in the Chinese phrase, as people in hei (ph) - the dark, the shadows, the underground world of undocumented immigrants who work menial jobs off the books in fear that their underground existence might be exposed.

The Exchange 09.22.21 The Other Talk; "Beautiful Country" & Redistricting

This week on The Exchange, an author has written a how-to book for parents in dealing with racism and white privilege. We talk with Brian Kiely. We also talk with author of a New York Times' bestselling memoir about her childhood. Qian Julie Wang and her family came to the United States from China, and found that life in America was not going be easy.
Life through the lens: Olivia Wang

This week features Olivia Wang, a sophomore back on campus after a year-long hiatus due to COVID-19 complications. She is intending on majoring in communications and minoring in journalism and economics. She enjoys the easygoing beauty of campus and finds pleasure in little things like Pit biscuits. Here is life through Olivia’s lens.
