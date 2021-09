Multiplayer in Northgard includes support for up to 6 players in the Duel, Free for All, and Teamplay modes. Until the Northgard multiplayer release on September 29th, you can buy the game as a premium release on both iOS and Android. Check it out on Google Play for Android here and on the App Store for iOS here. Check out the official website here. Playdigious also released a few developer diaries detailing how the game was adapted for mobile. You can watch them here. Head over to our forum thread here for more discussion around Northgard. Have you played Northgard on mobile yet?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO